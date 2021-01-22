Francia Raisa Says She's Ready to Settle Down, Has Started Freezing Her Eggs

The second half of Season 3 of grown-ish is back tonight, which means we get to be reunited with our favorite characters, like Zoey Johnson ( Yara Shahidi ), Ana Torres (Francia Raisa), and Aaron Jackson (Trevor Jackson). As Season 3 takes us to new places, we can't help but wonder what's going on in the real lives of the actors. People are especially curious about Francia Raisa and her love life, since back in April, she admitted she was using a dating app.

Does Francia Raisa have a boyfriend?

Francia Raisa was last linked to professional grip Christian Adkins, who was her boyfriend from 2017 to 2019. It's unclear what happened between the two, but any evidence of them dating on social media has been totally wiped. In April 2020, Francia shared that she was newly single, and that she was thinking about joining a dating app. As far as we know, Francia is still single and enjoying the solo life. But that doesn't mean she doesn't want to one day settle down.

"I'm not on an app. I've been thinking about going on an app. I've been thinking about going on Raya. I just haven't done it yet," Francia told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "I'm turning 32 in July and I think what I've learned from it is that I'm definitely in a place now where I'm sort of ready to settle down."

Source: Instagram

She also said, "I've been dating my whole life. I've never been married, engaged or anything. I definitely learned what I need versus what I want from a partner, which is a huge difference, and what I need versus what people want from me as a partner… One of the three things that I always say is, 'pursue, provide, protect.' Those are three things I want in a partner, but I also want to be able to provide that to a partner."

Source: Instagram

While she has not confirmed what happened between her and Christian, she did tell Entertainment Tonight that she's learned how to call BS on a person if she needs to, saying, "I've definitely learned the boundaries that I have and I just don't mess around anymore. I'm literally like, sorry I call BS right away."

We also know that Francia has begun to freeze her eggs. The 32-year-old recently shared this with Elaine Welteroth on The Talk.

.@franciaraisa shares that she's started freezing her eggs after a candid conversation with friend @ElaineWelteroth. pic.twitter.com/JWIbqwsDow — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 8, 2021

But if you're loved by Francia, she'll endlessly protect and defend you. Case in point, when the Saved by the Bell reboot made fun of Selena Gomez (the show questioned whether or not Selena Gomez lied about her kidney transplant), Francia was quick to jump to her friend's defense and point out how offensive the joke was — after all, Francia was the one who donated her kidney to Selena.

"Appreciate the apology but let's not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall," she tweeted.

Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall https://t.co/HIwa30PKMM — Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) November 28, 2020