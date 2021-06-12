Fans Are Ready for 'Love, Victor' Season 3 After the Exciting Season 2 Finale

Following the success of the 2018 comedy-drama Love, Simon, television show Love, Victor has been the burst of joy on television screens everywhere. Victor (Michael Cimino) is a new student in town on a journey of self-discovery about his sexual orientation. He leans on Simon (Nick Robinson) for guidance, but eventually finds his path.

Fans of the show are hungry for more after the conclusion of Season 2, but will there be a Season 3? Here's what we know.