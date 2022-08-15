Here's How To Sign Your Aspiring Young Baker Up for 'Junior Baking Show'
It's no secret that fans of cooking shows eat up (figuratively of course) Netflix's Great British Baking Show. So the next step was for the streaming platform to offer a home to the UK series Junior Baking Show, which is a spinoff of the original series. But how do you sign up for Junior Baking Show and what's the benefit for young bakers to put themselves out there?
Junior Baking Show, which is called Junior Bake Off on Channel 4 in the UK, follows 16 kids as they battle it out through different competitions to best each other and come out on top. There can be only one winner and, although it isn't as serious as The Great British Baking Show can sometimes get in terms of the competition, there's plenty of drama to go around.
How do you sign up for 'Junior Baking Show'?
The signups for the next season of Junior Baking Show are now closed, but the website does update with the application when casting resumes ahead of each season. To qualify, a participant has to be a resident in the UK, between the ages of nine and 12 during filming, and willing to abide by any protocols or testing in regards to COVID-19.
The 'Junior Baking Show' prize isn't about money.
Like The Great British Baking Show, there is no cash prize for Junior Baking Show. Instead, it's all about bragging rights. OK, not really. But there's no grand prize in the form of the over-sized check viewers expect to see at the end of it all. The young baker who wins Junior Baking Show goes home with a special glass cake stand trophy and, very possibly, future opportunities to further their talent.
Winners from The Great British Baking Show get exposure just from being on the show. And to be able to add "winner" to their resume means that others can take them that much more seriously as bakers and chefs. It's all about the honor and the possibility of gaining success because of the series. And the same goes for Junior Baking Show.
The 'Junior Baking Show' judges probably look familiar.
If you're already a fan of The Great British Baking Show, then you'll recognize the judges and host in Junior Baking Show. British comedian Harry Hill is the host and former Great British Baking Show contestant Liam Charles is one of the judges.
Pastry chef Ravneet Gill is the other judge. They also help guide the kids along the way.
Although things might not be as intense as they sometimes are in the final moments on The Great British Baking Show, Junior Baking Show is just as exciting.
This is especially true since the kids will have you second guessing your own baking skills. If you ever thought you were a master at cupcakes, you may want to think again when you see what these kids come up with.
Watch Junior Baking Show on Netflix.