Here's How To Sign Your Aspiring Young Baker Up for 'Junior Baking Show'

If you're already a fan of The Great British Baking Show, then you'll recognize the judges and host in Junior Baking Show. British comedian Harry Hill is the host and former Great British Baking Show contestant Liam Charles is one of the judges.

Pastry chef Ravneet Gill is the other judge. They also help guide the kids along the way.

Although things might not be as intense as they sometimes are in the final moments on The Great British Baking Show, Junior Baking Show is just as exciting.