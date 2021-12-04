Is 'The Great British Baking Show' Leaving Netflix? Did It Tank the Technical?

Like Mary, Mel and Sue were also less than pleased about the move to Channel 4, finding out in a pretty hideous way, via a television news bulletin. "There’s no antagonism there. I just think, ‘If you’re going to let us find out that way [from TV], then we’re not really a team, are we?'" Sue said to The Guardian. As much as we miss them all, we can't get enough of that tent and those bakes so we, and hopefully the show, are here to stay.

The Great British Baking Show is currently streaming on Netflix.