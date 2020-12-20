Ian McKellen, Prue Leith, AOC, and More Celebs Have Gotten a COVID-19 Vaccine

As the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out across the United States, celebrities have been getting their COVID vaccine in the U.S. and abroad — and many of them seniors, doctors, and politicians.

Ian McKellen was one of those famous folk getting inoculated. “You’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to,” he told his followers, giving a thumbs-up in his photo. “You’re doing your bit for society.”

Here are Ian and other celebs who’ve gotten the vaccine so far…