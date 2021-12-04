'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays' Is Finally Coming Down the Chimney!

Welcome to The Great British Baking Show! Those words always manage to make us feel equal parts excited and ravenous. The holiday edition of our favorite United Kingdom food show is even more special. The tent's halls, or rather flaps, are decked, and the stockings are hung by the ovens with care, in hopes that St. Paul Hollywood and St. Prue Leith will be fair. This year, however, the hosting duties are going to be a bit different. Why isn't Noel in the first episode of The Great British Baking Show Holidays?