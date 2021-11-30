'The Great British Baking Show: Holidays 2021' Special Will Be a Real Showstopper

First of all, it's important to understand how the holiday shows work — yes, that's shows, plural. They are split up into two episodes: The Great Christmas Baking Show and The Great New Year's Baking Show. Obviously, the New Year's show will involve weeks of planning, only to stay out for an hour because it's too crowded, and your feet hurt. Each episode features four returning bakers, which is lovely because you feel as if you're visiting with old friends.