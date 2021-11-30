Lorraine Pascale Won't Be Returning to 'Holiday Baking Championship' This Year

It's been two years since Holiday Baking Championship fans saw Lorraine Pascale on the judges' panel — and despite many hoping the OG judge would be returning as travel restrictions loosened for the holiday season, it appears that she is not returning to the panel this year.

For the 2020 season, Carla Hall replaced Lorraine on Holiday Baking Championship, and it appears she's returned yet again for another season.

But why is Lorraine not on Holiday Baking Championship? Here's what we know.