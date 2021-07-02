'Best Baker in America' Host Carla Hall Shares Her Best Baking Hacks (EXCLUSIVE)

Before the competition picks its finalists on July 5, Carla talked exclusively with Distractify and shared some of her own advice.

As a small business owner and expert baker, Best Baker in America host Carla Hall knows a thing or two. The chef recently partnered with the UPS store's Small Biz Challenge to celebrate entrepreneurs and share advice.

"Know when you don't know something," Carla says. "And ask for help. I think that's really hard, and myself included, when as a small business owner and you feel like you should know everything so that your employees will look up to you."

Not knowing something is OK, so long as you look for answers from skilled experts. And since Carla is an expert baker, we also asked her to share some of her best baking hacks — because let's be honest, baking is hard.