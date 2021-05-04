'Best Baker in America's' Carla Hall and Her Husband Celebrate Two Anniversaries

Carla has been married to Matthew Lyons since 2006. According to a 2009 article from The Washington Post , Matthew was a lawyer for the FDA. But now, his website calls him a "yoga and meditation guide" out of D.C. It says he's always enjoyed all kinds of art mediums, but his yoga journey a few years back led him to start teaching in 2016.

The two met online after Carla's mom pressured her to find love. "We actually met on Match.com," Carla told Yahoo Lifestyle. "I was 42 and single. My mother would call me every Saturday, saying, 'Carla, are you going out? Are you going to church? Are you doing anything? Are you going to the grocery store? What are you doing outside? What are you doing?'"

Luckily, the two didn't have to wait long. Carla says they met when she was on the site for one day.