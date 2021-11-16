'The Big Holiday Food Fight' Judges Panel Includes Some Big Names in the Culinary World

'The Big Holiday Food Fight' Judges Panel Includes Some Big Names in the Culinary WorldBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 16 2021, Published 4:23 p.m. ET
Calling all food lovers! We all know that the holiday season comes with family, laughs, and a slew of old-fashioned recipes that we’ve all grown up on. And the OWN network is getting into the holiday spirit with its new series: The Big Holiday Food Fight.
With so many competition shows coming into fruition, The Big Holiday Food Fight adds something new to the mix. The series allows home cooks to showcase their most beloved recipes for the chance to score a $5,000 cash prize to tackle holiday shopping with ease.
Every competition series is known for its panel of judges, and this new series will feature some of the culinary world’s finest. So, who are the judges for The Big Holiday Food Fight? Read on to get your answer.
Here’s what we know about ‘The Big Holiday Food Fight’ 2021 host and judges so far.
According to PennLive, viewers can look forward to actress Kim Whitley hosting The Big Holiday Food Fight. As for judges, the panel includes Down Home With the Neely’s alum Gina Neely, celebrity chef and restaurateur Darnell “Superchef” Ferguson, and the multi-talented chef James Wright Chanel.
While the official trailer for the show shows the three judges in action, there is no telling if there will be any surprises along the way. After all, the holidays are always full of presents, so it makes sense for showrunners to add a few into the mix.
Similar to the Food Network’s Chopped, three home chefs will compete in three different rounds: appetizer, side dish, and dessert. At the end of each round, the judges will decide which chefs stay for the next round and who will be eliminated — all until one home chef is left standing.
Aside from walking away with $5000 in cash, the winning home chef will be crowned the King or Queen of the holiday table.
Where can you watch ‘The Big Holiday Food Fight’?
If you’re ready to watch The Big Holiday Food Fight, you won’t have to wait too long. The series will premiere on the OWN network mid-November 2021 — just in time for the holiday season.
Viewers will be able to tune in via cable providers and a few streaming platforms: FuboTV and Philo. Keep in mind, FuboTV is a streaming platform that gives subscribers access to live tv, sports events, specials, and so much more. Plus, the platform offers a seven-day free trial when you sign up.
Catch the premiere of The Big Holiday Food Fight on Nov. 16, 2021 at 9 p.m. EST on the OWN network.