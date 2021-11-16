'The Big Holiday Food Fight' Judges Panel Includes Some Big Names in the Culinary World

Calling all food lovers! We all know that the holiday season comes with family, laughs, and a slew of old-fashioned recipes that we’ve all grown up on. And the OWN network is getting into the holiday spirit with its new series: The Big Holiday Food Fight.

With so many competition shows coming into fruition, The Big Holiday Food Fight adds something new to the mix. The series allows home cooks to showcase their most beloved recipes for the chance to score a $5,000 cash prize to tackle holiday shopping with ease.