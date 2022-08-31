Who Is Keith Habersberger's Wife? The Try Guy Married His College Sweetheart

A social media influencer with two Streamy Awards to boast, Keith Habersberger has proven time and time again that he has an impeccable eye for standout content and a charming presence that makes every video pop.

With the Try Guys, Keith has voluntarily subjected himself to hilarious — though no less probing — challenges such as "The Try Guys Get Hypnotized" and "Try Guys Make Puppets Without Instructions." Keith's achievements are well-documented.

But who is his significant other? Fans want to know.