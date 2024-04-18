Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Brandon Baker Could Go Far as Catfish Olivia in Season 6 of 'The Circle' Brandon came into 'The Circle' as his co-worker, Olivia, from back home in Ohio. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 18 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Players on The Circle go into each season on the hunt for catfish. Or, should we say, fishing for catfish? Either way, they're all ready to zero in on which players aren't really themselves in order to get them out first. Even those who play the game as catfish themselves tend to want to sniff out the other phonies right away, and one of those phonies in Season 6 happens to be a guy named Brandon Baker, playing the game as a woman named Olivia.

There's a whole level of The Circle game that comes into play when a contestant decides to go in as someone else. They take on a potentially new persona while they spend more time than usual in deciding what to say in Circle chats, and they even have to choose just the right photos to display to the other players. Maybe it was more than what Brandon bargained for when he decided to play the game as someone else, but he's in the thick of it and fans are rooting for him.

Who is Brandon Baker on 'The Circle'?

The thing about some catfish on The Circle is that's although they play the game as a different gender or with different photos, they often keep some of the personality of their "character" true to who they are. And that's the case with Brandon. He's playing the game as a young nurse named Olivia, but outside of The Circle, Brandon is a nurse himself. He lives and works in Columbus, Ohio, where he and Olivia (the real one) once worked together.

Although he doesn't share too many details about his personal life on social media (get it together Brandon, have you learned nothing from The Circle?), Brandon does often share photos of friends and family, including a younger sister he seems to be close to. But mostly, Brandon's Instagram is a testament to how real he is on The Circle despite playing a person who is definitely not himself.

Brandon's friend Olivia let him play 'The Circle' as her.

Brandon explains in the Season 6 premiere that his friend and co-worker Olivia allowed him to play the game as her, complete with her name and photos for his catfish profile. Outside of the show, Olivia and Brandon no longer work together, since apparently she moved in from the Columbus hospital to Cleveland. But she'll always be an honorary part of the #CircleFam for us.

Does Brandon win 'The Circle'?

When it comes to winning The Circle, it's all about building friendships and alliances - with clever hashtags, of course - and getting to the top of other players' rankings. As of Episode 4, Brandon isn't exactly on top or one of the most powerful players. However, he isn't the least trusted either.

Oh my god Brandon’s voice I WAS SHOOK I WAS NOT READY but I absolutely love his personality & I always root for the catfishes cause they’re the funnest part of the show. #TheCircle — tom (@thom_ahs) April 17, 2024