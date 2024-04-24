Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle 'The Circle' Season 6 Contestant Kyle Fuller Opens up About the Loss of His Dad (SPOILERS) 'The Circle' Season 6 contestant Kyle Fuller lost his dad, Kyle Alton Fuller Sr., in May 2012. Despite not being a smoker, he died of lung cancer, By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 24 2024, Published 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 6, Episode 6 of The Circle. Even though the primary objective for everyone in The Circle is to claim the $100,000 cash prize, that doesn't imply that the players can't foster genuine connections! As a matter of fact, many of the competitors forge friendships (or showmances) and share details about their personal lives with each other.

In the sixth season of the Netflix reality show, contestants Kyle Fuller and Brandon Baker (aka Olivia) start off on bad terms. However, the two swiftly resolve their issues and even find common ground: Losing their fathers at a young age. With that said, what happened to Kyle's dad? Here's what we know.

What happened to 'The Circle' Season 6 contestant Kyle Fuller's dad?

In the sixth episode, Brandon/Olivia invites Kyle for a private chat. There, the professional basketball player takes the time to connect with the nurse and shares how his mom is also his hero, especially since he lost his father at a young age.

"I lost him to cancer, and my mom stepped up to be my mom/dad," Kyle wrote in a message to Brandon/Olivia, who immediately broke down in tears. Brandon reveals that he also lost his dad when he was young and "never got the chance to know the person he was."

MAAAAANNNN... Kyle and Brandon brought me to tears, fam 😭 As someone who lost their dad at a young age.. Their convo hit hard.#TheCircleNetflix #TheCircle — Riley 💚 (@SourPatchKingg) April 24, 2024

Kyle's dad, Kyle Alton Fuller Sr., passed away on May 12, 2012. He was 46 years old. According to USA Today, Kyle Sr. succumbed to lung cancer despite not being a smoker.

In a poignant recollection shared with the outlet, Kyle recounted his final moments with his father, reminiscing about watching basketball together before their conversation took a gloomy turn.

"He told me to tell him that I love him. And I said, 'Daddy, of course I love you,'" Kyle told USA Today. "And he said, 'OK. I want you to know that if anything happens to me, you'll be the man. You'll step up and be a role model to your brother. Do not make him think that anything is easy, and if he needs to be disciplined, you discipline him. You be the man for your mother.' And I told him OK. But I didn't understand it."

The following morning, his younger brother, Khalil, woke him with the solemn news that their father wouldn't wake up. Kyle sprang into action, rushing to his father's room. Telling his brother and mother, Olga, to step aside, he checked his father's chest. It was cold and stiff. Right then and there, Kyle knew he had died.