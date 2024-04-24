Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Kyle and Paul Are at Risk of Being Blocked in Season 6 of 'The Circle' (SPOILERS) Kyle and Paul can either choose to stay in 'The Circle' or make a sacrifice by blocking themselves from the game to save the other. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 24 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Episodes 5-8 of Season 6 of The Circle. Season 6 of The Circle is heating up, as players are now secretly paired up in a "Ride or Die" partnership. In the eighth episode, the contestants rank each other, and those at the bottom risk being blocked from the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

As the results unfold, viewers learn that Kyle and Paul (aka Caress) are in the bottom two. Yet, there's a twist: One of them can save their Ride or Die by sacrificing themselves and exiting the game. So, who gets blocked — is it Kyle or Paul? Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

So, does Kyle or Paul get blocked in Season 6 of 'The Circle'?

Unfortunately, the suspense continues as Episode 8 of The Circle ends with a cliffhanger, leaving us in the dark about who will be blocked from the game.

Initially, the rules state that the lowest-ranked player and their Ride or Die partner would exit the game. However, a last-minute twist emerges, offering Kyle and Paul a chance to either sacrifice themselves to save their partner or choose to remain in the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

Here's the catch: If both Kyle and Paul choose to stay in the game, they'll both be blocked from The Circle. Similarly, if they decide to sacrifice themselves to save the other, they will both be blocked from the game.

Article continues below advertisement

Considering both Kyle and Paul's desire to win, there's a possibility they'll both opt to stay, ultimately ending both of their games. However, there is a good chance that Paul, sensing his limited prospects in the game, will make the sacrifice to ensure his Ride or Die partner stays in the competition.

Now, as for Kyle, he's quite a hot commodity among players in the game. His remarkable ascent from being one of the lowest-ranked contestants to becoming the top influencer in Episode 6 speaks volumes about his worthiness in remaining in the competition.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix