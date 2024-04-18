Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Kyle Fuller on 'The Circle' Season 6 Is a Married Professional Basketball Player in Real Life Kyle Fuller is a professional basketball player who plays internationally, but everyone on 'The Circle' thinks he's a basketball trainer. By Sarah Kester Apr. 18 2024, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @journeywithjayy/Instagram | @kylefullerofficial

Season 6 of The Circle is in full swing and there’s already so much to discuss. The first-ever AI robot named Max, the beautifully decorated apartments in Atlanta, Ga., and the colorful contestants who are competing in this game of popularity for a $100,000 cash prize.

There’s one contestant who’s slam-dunking on fans’ hearts — 31-year-old Kyle Fuller. Keep reading to learn more about the professional basketball player and his adorable dog, Deuce.

Who is Kyle Fuller on ‘The Circle’?

Age: 31 Location: Miami, Fla. Instagram: @kylefullerofficial When Kyle first stepped foot inside his apartment, he wasn’t alone. While players in the past have chosen to bring their moms or best friends into the game, Kyle picked the most adorable roommate of all — his French bulldog named Deuce. Aside from being a "proud dog dad," fans also quickly learned that Kyle is from Miami and works as a professional basketball player.

However, Kyle chose not to divulge that information to the other contestants out of fear of the “stigma” attached to basketball players. He also worried that they would assume he had a lot of money. Instead, Kyle chose to play the game as a basketball trainer.

Who does Kyle play basketball for?

Kyle’s basketball career started in college when he played for Vanderbilt University for four years from 2010 to 2014. Instead of being drafted into the National Basketball League, Kyle’s career took him overseas. Most recently, he played for Club Atlético Aguada in the Liga Uruguaya de Basketball (LUB).

Kyle is married in real life.

Outside of the game, Kyle is the opposite of “extremely single.” He got married a year ago to his wife, Jackie. Rather than play the game as a married man, he and his wife decided it would be more strategic if it went into it as “extremely single.” This way, he could flirt with other contestants in an effort to build connections and further himself in the game. Many married contestants in the past have also chosen to keep their marital status a secret.

For example, circle winner DeLeesa Saint won her season after catfishing as her husband, Trevor. In the hit Netflix competition series hosted by Michelle Buteau, Kyle is playing against some interesting characters. Contestants compete to be the most popular player in the game to win $100,000. Contestants can choose to play as themselves or catfish as someone else.

In Season 6, Kyle is playing against some interesting faces. There is a 29-year-old engaged mother of two, a 34-year-old nursing assistant who is catfishing as his friend Olivia, and a 26-year-old gamer who’s a former Twitch steamer.