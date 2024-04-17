Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Lauren LaChant of 'The Circle' Fame Is an Ex-Twitch Streamer (SPOILERS) "I definitely call myself a nerd. I game a lot, like 10 hours a day," Lauren LaChant reveals in 'The Circle.' "I used to stream video games online." By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 17 2024, Published 3:48 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Season 6 of The Circle. Can you believe it? Season 6 of The Circle seems to be flying under the radar, sneaking on Netflix without anyone noticing! It's like the best-kept secret in reality TV right now, but fear not, loyal fans: Grab your snacks, snuggle into your comfiest spot on the couch (or bed), and let the binge-watching marathon begin.

The sixth season features a cast of characters, including Philadelphia native Lauren LaChant. Read on to learn more about the self-proclaimed nerd and ex-Twitch streamer who's playing The Circle as her authentic self!

Source: Netflix

'The Circle' contestant Lauren LaChant is an ex-Twitch streamer.

If you couldn't tell, Lauren is a gamer gunning the top spot! Hailing from Philadelphia, she's 26 and more than ready to dominate the Netflix reality competition series by being 100 percent herself.

In her introduction to the viewers, Lauren proudly identifies herself as a nerd with a total passion for video games. She reveals to the cameras that she plays video games at least "10 hours a day. I used to stream video games online, so I'm really used to talking to people through a screen."

Source: Netflix

When it comes to streaming video games, the first platform that pops into mind is Twitch — and that's exactly where she streamed! In her bio for The Circle, Lauren discloses that she's an "ex-Twitch streamer."

At the time of writing, Lauren's official Twitch channel is closed. It's currently unknown when she shut down her page, but she started streaming in March 2021. However, with her participation in The Circle, there's a possibility that Lauren might revive her Twitch presence. For all we know, fans of the show could play a pivotal role in convincing the Philly native to make a comeback!

Lauren is a "really big cosplayer" who often attends anime conventions.

Even though she's no longer streaming video games, Lauren still enjoys playing them in her free time! However, when she's not gaming, Lauren indulges in cosplay or immerses herself in fan conventions.

In the Season 6 premiere of The Circle, Lauren confesses that she frequently attends anime conventions. Additionally, she reveals that she's been to a Brony convention and even a couple of furry conventions, jokingly remarking that the latter "might not even be the weirdest thing about me."

Who is Lauren LaChant from 'The Circle' dating?

At the time of filming for Season 6 of The Circle, Lauren is a single lady! When she's setting up her profile, the gamer reveals that she's "recently single" and opts for a relationship status of "super single" because she's open to anything and wants to "meet some hot people." Completely relatable, wouldn't you agree?!