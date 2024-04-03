Home > Television > Reality TV Here's Where You Can Follow the Season 6 Cast of 'The Circle' on Instagram The new season features a globetrotter, a basketball player, a cheerleader, and more. By Brandon Charles Apr. 3 2024, Published 5:41 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The hit social media experiment The Circle is coming back for a sixth season on Netflix, and a new set of competitors will battling it out for a huge crash prize of $100,000 (and a lot more than that after the show, if you're still willing to play the social media influencer game).

With the April 3, 2024 announcement of the cast, the competitors are sharing the news of the show on their 'grams and in their stories. Follow them at your own peril. There's an AI bot on this season of the show; we cannot promise all of these people are also not AI. We really, really hope they're not.

Autumn Nielsen (@autumnannofficial)

Autumn is the owner of Western Spitfire, a pro-guns brand with a hoodie, T-shirt, and drinks accessories. She has 270K followers on Instagram and charges $800 for a post, $100 for a story, $850 for a post and story, $1,000 for a reel, $1,600 for a reel and feed, and $1,050 for a reel and story. She has 773K followers on TikTok and charges $450 for a video.

Brandon Baker (@b_randonbaker)

Ohioan Brandon Baker has one of the best Instagram bios: "Columbus OhioTHE CIRCLE ⭕️ SEASON 6 on @netflix Lover of Gas Station HotDogs 🌭" This is a person who knows who he is and knows what he likes. He likes hot dogs.

Caress Russell (@_ladycaress)

Caress is a poet, creative director, voice actor, show host, and creative writer. She's had works commissioned by the Arizona State University Athletic Department, Arizona PBS, National Gallery of Art, and more clients.

Cassie Saylor (@cassiecsaylor)

Cassie lives in Manchester, Ky., and has five children. Her Instagram feed is mostly photos of her significant other, young children, and TikTok videos she makes related to football and confusion about football.

Jordan Staff (@itsjordanstaff)

The newly turned 25-year-old lives in Austin and enjoys posing on the hood of white Ford Broncos. Follow him on Instagram if you like getting the same face in most every photo.

Kyle Fuller (@kylefullerofficial)

Kyle played college basketball at Vanderbilt University from 2010–2014. He's played professional basketball internationally, most recently for the Club Atlético Aguada in the Liga Uruguaya de Basketball (LUB). Follow him for a somewhat unique glimpse into the not-as-glamourous life of a non-NBA basketball player.

Lauren LaChant (@laurenshiraa)

Lauren appears to be bit of a cosplayer and Twitch streamer, sharing videos and photos of herself as different anime characters and stills from her streams.

Myles Reed (@yungpapi.fuego)

Miles is a globetrotter. That, or he just mainly posts photos of himself in far-flung spots on his main grid. Follow his travels to Athens, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Patagonia, and more great cities. And Costco. He shared a video of himself at Costco most recently.

Quori-Tyler "QT" Bullock (@quorityler)

Every reality competition show needs a Laker Girl! Well, that's not true but Season 6 of The Circle has one! In addition to being a member of the most famous basketball cheerleading squad, QT is also a Rams cheerleader and Disney fan.

Stephanie "Steffi" Hill (@spirit_sis)

Steffi is an astrologist and psychic with 46.3K Instagram followers. If you're looking for someone in tune with the universe who occasionally has a spirit name-drop Taylor Swift, here you go!

