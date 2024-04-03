Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle 'Circle' Message: Season 6 Features the Show's First Ever AI Contestant To Compete 'The Circle's never featured a "fake" contestant like this before the sixth season of the Netflix show. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 3 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Just when you think The Circle has introduced every twist possible, Season 6 features an AI contestant. That's right — one of the players here to rise in the rankings and make friends (sort of) is an Artificial Intelligence computer program. And we have so many questions about what this means for the game in the sixth season of the Netflix reality show.

Article continues below advertisement

The Circle is the perfect game show for computer and text savvy individuals who might do better with mind games and social challenges than physical competitions. Each season, a group of contestants get to know each other through various chat sessions and even games they all play remotely from their individual apartments where they are each sequestered. In that regard, Season 6 is the same as the five seasons before it. But adding in the AI is a twist that no one saw coming.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Season 6 of 'The Circle' features an AI contestant.

Maybe bringing in an AI contestant on The Circle was inevitable. We all know how popular it has become to not only chat online with various forms of AI, but to even have AI-generated images made for fun using one of many programs or apps. Despite it being a surprise to have an AI as a player, in some ways, this might have been the perfect time to introduce such a wild concept on the show.

However, there are plenty of questions surrounding how The Circle works for the AI contestant. What if the AI, called Max, wins The Circle? Is there a protocol in place if it makes it all the way to the end and it is voted as the number one influencer? And is there anyone controlling Max at any point in the season?

Article continues below advertisement

While we don't have many answers just yet, we can bet that The Circle's AI contestant is just that — 100 percent AI. As in, there is no human intervention here. Unless, of course, Max needs to be rebooted at some point in the competition.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

'The Circle' Season 7 is already confirmed.

Past seasons of The Circle have featured twists of their own to shake up the game. Like involving tons of single cast members and a more flirty vibe, or bringing in two Spice Girls to help make and break alliances for a few episodes. There was also the season where an assistant of Lance Bass was a catfish when she played the game as him.