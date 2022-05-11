'The Circle' Season 4 Features Two of Your Favorite '90s Girl Band Members

'The Circle' Season 4 Features Two of Your Favorite '90s Girl Band MembersBy Chrissy Bobic
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of The Circle Season 4.
Season 4 of The Circle features a new cast of players and willing catfish willing to do whatever it takes to win the $150,000 prize. Ahead of the season, the trailer teased two familiar faces from '90s pop music. So, how long are the Spice Girls in The Circle Season 4?
Even before the season began, fans wondered if the rumors were true. And if so, how does the show work with celebrity contestants? The Circle typically stars unknown contestants, except for Season 2's Chloe Veitch, who was in Too Hot to Handle before that.
In the same season, Lance Bass's assistant Lisa Delcampo played the game as him. But this time around, viewers believed that real stars would be part of the cast.
Are the Spice Girls really in 'The Circle' Season 4?
At the end of Episode 1, we learn that two of the Spice Girls are about to join the game. And in Episode 2, we see Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton take on their shared role of Jared, a children's book author.
They play The Circle game to not only try and fool the other players, but to stay in as long as possible. Because, we learn, if they can last long enough without being discovered as the catfish, they will add $50,000 to the original $100,000 prize fund.
"We are coming into The Circle to spice things up a bit," Emma says in Episode 2. "I'm a massive fan… nobody's gonna know that it's us because we're going in as a catfish."
Mel B. says they hope to be "seen in a different light" as a totally different person altogether on The Circle. And, viewers see in Episodes 1-4, Mel B. and Emma still have amazing chemistry.
How long are the Spice Girls in 'The Circle'?
There's a '90s-themed party just to make sure most of the cast knows who the Spice Girls are and to weed out any girl group experts. In Episode 4, viewers see a cliffhanger when the other contestants vote for which player they believe is being played by Mel B. and Emma.
If the Spice Girls can fool the majority of people, then the prize fund is increased. They finish their mission, but it also means that in Episode 5, the ladies leave the game.
Mel B. and Emma do succeed in adding money to the prize fund and increasing it to $150,000 for the first time since Season 1.
In their goodbye message, Mel B. says they were happy to "spice up The Circle" and complete their mission and Emma jokes that they enjoyed "getting [their] flirt on" with another player.
They also reveal they think there's another catfish among the players, which is true since we know Frank has been playing as his mom Carol for the entire season up until this point.
Although everyone is sad to see them go, the Spice Girls definitely made the first chunk of The Circle Season 4 fly by in the best way.
