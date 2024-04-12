Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle

Everything You Need To Know About How and When To Watch Season 6 of 'The Circle'

Season 6 of 'The Circle' was filmed in Atlanta, Ga. instead of its previous home in the UK.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Apr. 12 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Michelle Buteau meets the cast in front of a shelf and brick wall on The Circle
Source: Netflix

Incoming Circle message alert: Season 6 is full of twists, surprise contestants, and even an AI player named Max. Naturally, you need to know the episode release schedule to keep up with all of the shenanigans and unexpected moments. Insert one of host Michelle Buteau's classic one-liners here.

Article continues below advertisement

But in all seriousness, the sixth season of the Netflix reality show marks the first time filming took place in the United States instead of The Circle's former home in an apartment building in England. And, like we said, as another first for the series, an AI computer device is among the cast members. There's just a lot going on, but no one is complaining over here.

The outside of the building where The Circle Season 6 was filmed
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

What is the episode release schedule for 'The Circle' Season 6?

The first batch of episodes for Season 6 of The Circle drops on Wednesday, April 17. After that, the episodes are released in more batches until the finale drops on its own. And no, it doesn't look like there is a reunion for this season, though that tends to be the trend for The Circle.

The episode release schedule for Season 6 of The Circle is below:

  • April 17: Episodes 1-4
  • April 24: Episodes 5-8
  • May 1: Episodes 9-12
  • May 8: Episode 13

It should also be noted that the May 8 episode is the Season 6 finale.

Article continues below advertisement

Where was Season 6 of 'The Circle' filmed?

Before the sixth season of The Circle, the show was filmed at the same apartment complex in Salford, England in the UK for five seasons. But, starting with Season 6, a brand new location was introduced in Atlanta, Ga. in the U.S. However, the interior of each of the cast member's individual apartments still resemble the way the apartments looked before the show began filming in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Each cast member is assigned their own one-bedroom apartment, complete with a living room, kitchen, and full bathroom, along with televisions in every room so they can receive Circle messages and chat invitations no matter where they are in the apartment. The building in Season 6 still looks similar to the original one on the outside.

The building used in Season 6 of The Circle appears to be one of the Sonder Buildings in the area. The building offers short-term fully furnished apartments, and some of the ones listed on the website already looked similar to the layout of the OG Circle apartments prior to the show's producers likely changing things around. Insert heart-eye emoji and send.

Watch The Circle on Netflix.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Keeping up With Netflix's 'The Circle': Where Are the Winners Now?

How Real Is Netflix's Social Experiment Series, 'The Circle'?

'The Circle' on Netflix Isn't Filmed Where You Think It Is (EXCLUSIVE)

Latest The Circle News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.