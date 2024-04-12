Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Everything You Need To Know About How and When To Watch Season 6 of 'The Circle' Season 6 of 'The Circle' was filmed in Atlanta, Ga. instead of its previous home in the UK. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 12 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Incoming Circle message alert: Season 6 is full of twists, surprise contestants, and even an AI player named Max. Naturally, you need to know the episode release schedule to keep up with all of the shenanigans and unexpected moments. Insert one of host Michelle Buteau's classic one-liners here.

But in all seriousness, the sixth season of the Netflix reality show marks the first time filming took place in the United States instead of The Circle's former home in an apartment building in England. And, like we said, as another first for the series, an AI computer device is among the cast members. There's just a lot going on, but no one is complaining over here.

Source: Netflix

What is the episode release schedule for 'The Circle' Season 6?

The first batch of episodes for Season 6 of The Circle drops on Wednesday, April 17. After that, the episodes are released in more batches until the finale drops on its own. And no, it doesn't look like there is a reunion for this season, though that tends to be the trend for The Circle.

The episode release schedule for Season 6 of The Circle is below: April 17: Episodes 1-4

April 24: Episodes 5-8

May 1: Episodes 9-12

May 8: Episode 13 It should also be noted that the May 8 episode is the Season 6 finale.

Where was Season 6 of 'The Circle' filmed?

Before the sixth season of The Circle, the show was filmed at the same apartment complex in Salford, England in the UK for five seasons. But, starting with Season 6, a brand new location was introduced in Atlanta, Ga. in the U.S. However, the interior of each of the cast member's individual apartments still resemble the way the apartments looked before the show began filming in the U.S.

I be crying when people win on these Netflix shows #TheCircle pic.twitter.com/5IYd28PJD7 — Madame 4/28 🥳 (@BrwnBU_Tea_Brit) January 18, 2023

Each cast member is assigned their own one-bedroom apartment, complete with a living room, kitchen, and full bathroom, along with televisions in every room so they can receive Circle messages and chat invitations no matter where they are in the apartment. The building in Season 6 still looks similar to the original one on the outside.