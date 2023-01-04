Singer-Songwriter Mel B Has a Blended Family With Three Baby Daddies
There’s no argument that Melanie Brown, aka Mel B or Scary Spice, is a pop music legend. Throughout Mel’s tenure with the ‘90s British girl group The Spice Girls, she was a wild, crazy, fun-loving vocalist who the world fell in love with.
Fast-forward to 2023, Mel B is an author and television personality. Additionally, the talent has also earned the role of mom to her small brood of daughters.
Over the years, Mel B has been in several high-profile relationships with the likes of Eddie Murphy to Jimmy Gulzar. That said, fans have long been intrigued by her family dynamic.
So, how many kids does Mel B have? Who are the baby daddies? Get comfortable as we lay it all on the table.
Mel B is a mom of three girls with three baby daddies.
The world may see Mel B as pop icon Scary Spice, but to her three daughters, Mel is a supermom.
According to People, Mel’s small brood consists of 23-year-old Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 15-year-old Angel Iris Murphy Brown, and 11-year-old Madison Belafonte.
In case you’ve been out of the loop, Mel B shares Phoenix with her ex-husband and former background dancer Jimmy Gulzar. The pair wed in 1998 and split two years later.
Angel Iris is fathered by comedian Eddie Murphy. Mel B and Eddie were dating in 2006, but things quickly fizzled out for the pair. Thankfully, Eddie and Mel B are said to have a great co-parenting relationship.
Last but certainly not least, we have the youngest of the bunch, Madison. The entrepreneur shares Madison with her ex-husband and film producer Stephen Belafonte.
Unfortunately, the pair’s marriage only lasted a decade, ending in 2017, and things between Mel B and Stephen have been rocky ever since — from restraining orders to emergency court hearings.
Mel B’s latest project includes appearing on Fox’s ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.’
Longtime fans of Mel B already know that she’s tough, but Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will magnify that trait to the tenth power.
The reality show features Mel B and 15 other celebrities including RHOA’s Kenya Moore, The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown, TV personality Kate Gosselin, Beverly Mitchell, Jamie-Lynn Spears, Olympic gold medalists Nastia Liukin and Carli Lloyd, singer Montell Jordan, MLB alum Mike Piazza, former White House communication director Anthony Scaramucci, chef Tyler Florence, NFL alum Danny Amendola, Dr. Drew Pinsky, and freeskier Gus Kenworthy.
The group will have to tackle mentally and physically demanding training tasks that soldiers in the Special Forces unit have to endure regularly.
The series is set in Jordan’s Wadi Rum desert and will showcase the celebrity bunch going through these challenges in bad weather conditions and hazardous terrain.
Interestingly, the show doesn’t offer any prize money or have any ties to charitable efforts. Simply put, bragging rights are all that’s up for grabs. Additionally, celebrities have the option of leaving the show at any time they see fit or being forced out by the Directing Staff.
Will Mel B sink or swim? Only time will tell.
Catch new episodes of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.