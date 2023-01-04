Singer-Songwriter Mel B Has a Blended Family With Three Baby Daddies

There’s no argument that Melanie Brown, aka Mel B or Scary Spice, is a pop music legend. Throughout Mel’s tenure with the ‘90s British girl group The Spice Girls, she was a wild, crazy, fun-loving vocalist who the world fell in love with.

Fast-forward to 2023, Mel B is an author and television personality. Additionally, the talent has also earned the role of mom to her small brood of daughters.