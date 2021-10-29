The Hadid Family Has an Impressive Net Worth — See Who's at the Top

The Hadid Family Has an Impressive Net Worth — See Who's at the TopBy Stephanie Harper
Oct. 29 2021, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
Every member of the Hadid family brings something interesting to the table. The talented family is known for being super attractive; they're also known for maintaining the constant flow of attention that's always directed toward them from the public eye. Each member of the family has an impressive net worth to take into account.
Here’s what you should know about the famous family and what they all do for a living.
Yolanda Hadid — $45 Million
The famous mother of Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid is named Yolanda Hadid and she reportedly has a net worth of $45 million. Her career in reality television has done wonders for her since she reportedly earned an awesome salary of $100,000 per episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also appeared on Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of New York City, just to name a few. We won’t soon forget that she also has a modeling career history of her own.
Gigi Hadid — $29 million
When you think about the faces of famous models today, Gigi Hadid quickly comes to mind. The beauty has a reported net worth of $29 million, making her one of the highest-paid models in the world at this time. Only a handful of other models have reportedly earned more money than her including Kendall Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Cara Delevingne.
Bella Hadid — $25 million
The first modeling job Bella Hadid ever landed was for a Flynn Sky commercial project at the young age of 16. From there, it was obvious she was destined for greatness. Bella has a reported net worth of $25 million. She’s been part of many modeling projects, starred in a long list of music videos, landed on the covers of several top-notch magazines, and so much more.
Hadid Family
The family includes models, real estate developers, and reality TV stars.
Net worth: $114 million (combined)
The Hadid family is made up of several members: Mohamed Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Anwar Hadid, and Mohamed's daughters from a previous marriage — Alana Hadid and Marielle Hadid.
Mohamed Hadid — $5 Million
Closing high-end real estate deals as a developer is the definition of Mohamed Hadid's specialty. It’s a surprise we haven’t seen him appear on any episodes of Netflix's Selling Sunset at this point! He was once married to Yolanda Hadid and he's the father of some of the most talented, famous models alive today. He has a reported net worth of $5 million.
Anwar Hadid — $4 Million
Just like his well-known sisters and mother, Anwar Hadid is also a model, and he's been professionally signed with IMG Models since 2016. One of the interesting things to note about Anwar is the fact that he’s been in a relationship with singer Dua Lipa since 2019. He has a reported net worth of $4 million.
Alana Hadid — Between $1 Million and $5 Million
When people think of Gigi and Bella Hadid, they sometimes forget that the girls have other sisters in the picture! Alana Hadid is one of those sisters, and she reportedly has a net worth somewhere between $1 million and $5 million. The entrepreneur has worked as a stylist and professional shopper.
Marielle Hadid — $1 Million
Another one of Mohammad Hadid's daughters is Marielle Hadid, a fashion designer and entrepreneur. She reportedly has a net worth of $1 million. Her life as a social media influencer is also quite prevalent as she posts her various brand deals for her 426,000 Instagram followers to check out.