According to a New Rumor, Zayn and Gigi Hadid Have Called It Quits — What's the Truth?

What's next for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid ? This is the question that has preoccupied fans ever since TMZ broke an explosive story on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in which Gigi's Mom, Yolanda, alleges that Zayn "struck" her. Some believe the incident occurred at Yolanda's ranch in New Hope, Pa.

Apparently, Yolanda is thinking about filing a police report. Zayn took to Twitter the same day to address the allegations. But his statement led many to wonder if he has broken up with Gigi. So, what happened?

So, did Zayn and Gigi Hadid break up? Was it because of Yolanda?

TMZ reports that Yolanda is now thinking about filing a police report against Zayn (aka Zain Javadd Malik). She claims Zayn attacked and "struck" her. The article builds on information shared by sources close to Yolanda. It appears that the Papendrecht-born ex-model and TV personality has not (yet) agreed to do interviews with the media. It seems that Gigi hasn't addressed the rumors either. Zayn shared a statement that led many fans to believe that he and Gigi broke up, however.

With the statement, Zayn called on fans to respect Khai's privacy, emphasizing that the 1-year-old daughter he shares with Gigi deserves a "peaceful family environment." Suspiciously enough, Zayn used the word "co-parent" to describe how he and Gigi look after the baby.

Article continues below advertisement

"As you all know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in," Zayn wrote. "In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." It is widely believed that Yolanda is the person Zayn describes as "a family member of my partner's who entered our home."

Outlets like People and E! News report that Zayn and Gigi have indeed called it quits. "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," a source close to the Hadid family told People. "They co-parent. Yolanda is, of course, very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

Article continues below advertisement

The location of the alleged incident is subject to contestation. Some believe it could have taken place on Yolanda's ranch in Pennsylvania, while Zayn's statement could imply that the rumored altercation occurred inside the New York home he shares with Gigi.