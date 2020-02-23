We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

Gigi Hadid Calls out Jake Paul and His "YouTube Groupies" in a Savage Clap-Back

By

You wouldn't think the worlds of YouTuber Jake Paul and model Gigi Hadid would ever cross — and yet, here we are. Because after the content creator decided to slam Gigi's boyfriend via Twitter, she expertly shut him down in fewer than 280 characters.

It all started on Feb. 23, when both Jake encountered One Direction star Zayn Malik while they were apparently in Las Vegas. Some sort of altercation went down between the two of them. (Which, whatever.) But for some reason Jake felt compelled to share his side of the story on Twitter.