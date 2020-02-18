Jake Paul Allegedly Said Anxiety Is "Created by You" In a Now-Deleted Tweet

The YouTuber is now under fire for undermining the severity of anxiety after a Feb. 17 tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. Though the tweet has since been deleted, screengrabs show that it allegedly said:

"Remember anxiety is created by you," the tweet reportedly said. "Sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy & that the answers will come. Chill your mind out. Go for a walk. Talk with a friend."