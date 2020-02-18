We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Jake Paul Allegedly Said Anxiety Is "Created by You" In a Now-Deleted Tweet

While YouTuber Jake Paul is known for stirring up controversy — from his ill-fated "marriage" to Tana Mongeau to trash-talking MMA fighters to kicking people out of his Team 10 house — many are saying that he's now gone too far with a tweet that he's since taken down. Jake wrote about anxiety being self-created in said tweet, and the backlash was so intense that he actually removed it from his page. 

Jake Paul deleted the tweet about anxiety after Twitter users called it dangerous and offensive. Read on to find out what he said in the tweet. Plus, Jake is now trying to justify what he said, and online users are not having it. 