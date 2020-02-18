Jake Paul Allegedly Said Anxiety Is "Created by You" In a Now-Deleted Tweet

Jake Paul Allegedly Said Anxiety Is "Created by You" In a Now-Deleted TweetBy Shannon Raphael
While YouTuber Jake Paul is known for stirring up controversy — from his ill-fated "marriage" to Tana Mongeau to trash-talking MMA fighters to kicking people out of his Team 10 house — many are saying that he's now gone too far with a tweet that he's since taken down. Jake wrote about anxiety being self-created in said tweet, and the backlash was so intense that he actually removed it from his page.
Jake Paul deleted the tweet about anxiety after Twitter users called it dangerous and offensive. Read on to find out what he said in the tweet. Plus, Jake is now trying to justify what he said, and online users are not having it.
What did Jake Paul's deleted tweet say?
The YouTuber is now under fire for undermining the severity of anxiety after a Feb. 17 tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. Though the tweet has since been deleted, screengrabs show that it allegedly said:
"Remember anxiety is created by you," the tweet reportedly said. "Sometimes you gotta let life play out and remind yourself to be happy & that the answers will come. Chill your mind out. Go for a walk. Talk with a friend."
Those who saw the tweet before it was removed shot back at the YouTuber for claiming that anxiety can simply be solved by
being "happy." Jake was accused of being insensitive, and of trying to invalidate medical professionals who diagnose anxiety.
Many were also concerned because Jake's fan base is largely comprised of teenagers. Several Twitter users expressed that Jake's words could potentially have teenagers thinking that their struggles are invalid and that they can simply put anxious thoughts out of their heads.
After receiving many messages online in response to his original tweet, Jake deleted it and then put out a statement that had people puzzled.
Jake Paul responded to the backlash from his now-deleted tweet.
Though some of Jake's followers wanted him to apologize for putting out his tweet about anxiety, the YouTuber defended it. Several hours after deleting the initial sentiment about mental health, Jake wrote that the tweet was effective in "spreading more awareness." He also explained that he has struggled with anxiety.
"Everyone clowning my tweet[,] but it’s now spreading more awareness about anxiety which I didn’t even know was a thing till I was 18[,] but had it my whole life & never knew how to deal with it," he wrote.
He also linked an article about coping with anxiety below his sentiments, writing "If u think u have it or wanna deal with it[,] try reading this."
The article he attached does encourage people suffering from anxiety to take walks and to try to manage triggers. It is important to note that the article also urges people to seek medical help or treatment.
Neither Jake's brother, Logan Paul, or his ex Tana Mongeau have spoken out about his anxiety tweet. Jake himself has also not elaborated on it aside from his follow-up tweet.
