Yes, Zayn Malik Has Gigi Hadid’s Eyes Tattooed on His Chest

The internet broke recently when model and influencer, Gigi Hadid, confirmed that she is indeed pregnant, but what’s even more newsworthy is that the father of her baby is none other than on-again/off-again boyfriend and former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. The two have had a pretty private but committed relationship that now seems to be thriving with a little bundle of joy on the way. How committed you may ask? So much so that Zayn has Gigi’s eyes tattooed onto his chest.

Other than being in one of the most popular boy bands of all time, Zayn is famous for his body inks. Apparently, he has over 40 tattoos in total and that includes Gigi’s eyes on his chest. What other tats does the singer bare? We did the hard, investigative work of looking over his tattoos so you don’t have to!

On his 25th birthday, Zayn inked Gigi Hadid’s eyes on his chest.

When Zayn originally got the tattoo of the eyes, fans were in a tizzy, questioning if they were, in fact, Gigi’s eyes. On Zayn’s 25th birthday back in 2018, Gigi posted an Instagram Boomerang of Zayn. The post was adorable, but fans were obsessed with how similar his supermodel girlfriend’s eyes looked to his new tattoo.

While clapping back at an Instagram troll account, one dedicated to claiming that Zayn and Gigi’s relationship was fake, Gigi revealed that that tattoo on Zayn Malik's chest is certainly a sketch of her eyes. Why would she need to worry about the validity of her relationship or if others considered it valid or not when she herself knew that her face was permanently inked on her boyfriend’s body?

She coolly shot back at the post targeting her relationship, writing in the comments, "You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else,” and, “I don't need his follow — my eyes are tattooed to his chest."

When Gigi and Zayn split, fans trolled Zayn for, once again, inking himself with a girlfriend’s name or face and then ending the relationship. The singer also dated Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and had her name tattooed on his arm. One Twitter user mocked him and wrote, “ZAYN GOT PERRIE TATTOOED ON HIMSELF AND GIGI’S EYES ON HIS CHEST AND NONE OF THE RELATIONSHIPS LASTED... ZAYN SWEETIE”.

