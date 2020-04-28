Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together

According to E! News, Gigi and Zayn reconciled their relationship before the 2019 holidays. So the math does add up (aka, she and Zayn probably conceived sometime in December). Now that's one way to get back together with your ex!

The source told E! News, "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi the last month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."

Gigi and Zayn first started dating in November 2015 and broke things off March 2018. Although the couple was officially broken up, they remained close, with some sources even spotting them together sometimes.