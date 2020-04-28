Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child TogetherBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Updated
A big congrats to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who are reportedly expecting their first baby together! TMZ reports that a source close to the family confirmed Gigi's pregnancy, claiming that the model is 20 weeks along. While neither Gigi or her on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn have confirmed the news, fans have already started congratulating the soon-to-be parents on their Instagram accounts.
Two days ago, Gigi shared a photo of her 25th birthday party which she celebrated with her sister Bella and boyfriend Zayn. The three have been quarantined together at the Hadid's Pennsylvania farm.
When is Gigi Hadid due?
If it's true that Gigi is already 20 weeks along, our pregnancy math says she's already halfway there (pregnancies usually last around 40 weeks) and has 20 more weeks to go. This means that Gigi should be due sometime mid-September. Awww, an autumn baby! This information should definitely be taken with a grain of salt, though.
It's hard to tell if Gigi is pregnant from the Boomerang she posted to Instagram since her sweater is pretty baggy — but regardless, it can be difficult to tell how "pregnant" a person is based on one photo alone, especially in the beginning.
When did Gigi and Zayn get back together?
According to E! News, Gigi and Zayn reconciled their relationship before the 2019 holidays. So the math does add up (aka, she and Zayn probably conceived sometime in December). Now that's one way to get back together with your ex!
The source told E! News, "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi the last month and she is giving him another chance. She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently."
Gigi and Zayn first started dating in November 2015 and broke things off March 2018. Although the couple was officially broken up, they remained close, with some sources even spotting them together sometimes.
Do the two plan on getting married? Maybe. Maybe not. That's totally Gigi and Zayn's business. For now, we can just congratulate the couple on their little one and wish them all the best!