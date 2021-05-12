Johnny Orlando Promises New Music Coming This Summer (EXCLUSIVE)

If you asked TikTok star and musician Johnny Orlando what he wanted to be when he grew up, then he would tell you that he didn't really consider music as a career at all.

"I wanted to be like a hockey player or a garbage man, actually, which is kind of strange," he says. "I really just didn't grow up in a musical family at all."

It wasn't until he and his sister made a YouTube video together that he realized music might be the career for him.