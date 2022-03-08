Brothers Osborne Call out Country Radio for Pulling Their Song From Stations

For the last seven years, the musical duo the Brothers Osborne has become a staple in the country music genre; from hit singles "It Ain't My Fault" to "All Night," the sibling pair have successfully proven their worth in the industry.

Following a historic year thanks to their critically acclaimed third studio album "Skeletons," the Brothers Osborne claimed victory at the 57th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards for "Duo of the Year."