John From Brothers Osborne Met His Significant Other Years Ago — What About T.J.?By Leila Kozma
Jun. 9 2021, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
One of the most talked-about formations in country music, Brothers Osborne earned renown with their exceptional singing and songwriting skills and strong stage presence.
Growing up in Deale, Md., John and T.J. Osborne frequently sang songs with the whole family. They turned their passion into a career in the early 2010s, and they haven't slowed down since. So, what's there to know about their personal lives? Are the brothers married?
One Osborne brother is married.
John married British-born singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas in 2015. A true power couple, they met through work. It was John who first invited Lucie for a collaboration in 2007. And, as he shared in an interview with The Bluegrass Situation, he may have had an ulterior motive.
"I wasn't there to write a song as much as I was there to meet Lucie," John said, "and somehow not make a complete a-- out of myself."
"The first time we wrote together, I think we were both — well, I'll speak for myself — I was nervous," Lucie said. "I was in a new place, and I was excited. I was trying to impress in lots of ways and just keep my cool. We just had fun collaborating."
John and Lucie immediately hit it off, and a creative partnership soon blossomed.
"John has always been really encouraging to me, just as a friend — let alone somebody who I was with in a couple," Lucie added. "The creative process can't be anything but exciting and inspiring when you've got someone with such enormous musical ability and such a laid-back nature. It makes it very easy to be fun."
Over the years, Lucie and the Brothers Osborne collaborated on a range of hit songs.
Instead of a traditional wedding ceremony, John and Lucie opted for a low-profile affair attended only by their nearest and dearest. They got married in their living room, using Ring Pops instead of real jewelry. According to Country Fancast, fellow country sensation Maren Morris served as one of the witnesses.
T.J. Osborne came out in February 2021.
T.J. publicly came out as gay via an interview with Time. As he told the outlet, his family and friends knew about his sexual orientation for a few years. Making an announcement as an established country singer likely posed more challenges, however.
"I'm very comfortable being gay," T.J. said. "I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don't have a problem with. That feels so strange."
T.J. wrote "21 Summer," a song universally adored by fans, after a particularly painful breakup — which he had to go through completely alone. As he told Time, the song still conjures strong emotions in him.
"There are so many times I've sung that song and wanted to cry," he said. "People love that song, but the emotion of it is deeper than they even realize."
T.J. is said to currently be the only openly gay artist signed to a major country label. His announcement received a great deal of encouragement from fans.
T.J.'s current relationship status is unknown. He was rumored to be going out with Miranda Lambert in the past.