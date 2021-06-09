John From Brothers Osborne Met His Significant Other Years Ago — What About T.J.?

Growing up in Deale, Md., John and T.J. Osborne frequently sang songs with the whole family. They turned their passion into a career in the early 2010s, and they haven't slowed down since. So, what's there to know about their personal lives? Are the brothers married?

One of the most talked-about formations in country music, Brothers Osborne earned renown with their exceptional singing and songwriting skills and strong stage presence.

One Osborne brother is married.

John married British-born singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas in 2015. A true power couple, they met through work. It was John who first invited Lucie for a collaboration in 2007. And, as he shared in an interview with The Bluegrass Situation, he may have had an ulterior motive.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

"I wasn't there to write a song as much as I was there to meet Lucie," John said, "and somehow not make a complete a-- out of myself." "The first time we wrote together, I think we were both — well, I'll speak for myself — I was nervous," Lucie said. "I was in a new place, and I was excited. I was trying to impress in lots of ways and just keep my cool. We just had fun collaborating." John and Lucie immediately hit it off, and a creative partnership soon blossomed.

"John has always been really encouraging to me, just as a friend — let alone somebody who I was with in a couple," Lucie added. "The creative process can't be anything but exciting and inspiring when you've got someone with such enormous musical ability and such a laid-back nature. It makes it very easy to be fun."

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, Lucie and the Brothers Osborne collaborated on a range of hit songs. Instead of a traditional wedding ceremony, John and Lucie opted for a low-profile affair attended only by their nearest and dearest. They got married in their living room, using Ring Pops instead of real jewelry. According to Country Fancast, fellow country sensation Maren Morris served as one of the witnesses.