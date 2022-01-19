Why Are 'Star Wars' Fans Excited Over Bossk Potentially Appearing in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finds it a bit strange when Dokk Strassi, the Trandoshan leader in Mos Espa, pays tribute to him as daimyo. Now, there's a rumor going around that another prominent Star Wars Trandoshan with ties to Boba will be appearing in The Book of Boba Fett. Who is Bossk the bounty hunter?