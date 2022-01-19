Why Are 'Star Wars' Fans Excited Over Bossk Potentially Appearing in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?By Katherine Stinson
Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finds it a bit strange when Dokk Strassi, the Trandoshan leader in Mos Espa, pays tribute to him as daimyo. Now, there's a rumor going around that another prominent Star Wars Trandoshan with ties to Boba will be appearing in The Book of Boba Fett. Who is Bossk the bounty hunter?
Bossk is a Trandoshan bounty hunter first introduced in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Darth Vader also hired him to hunt Han Solo. However, he and Boba actually went way back before the events of Empire — Bossk actually served as a mentor figure to Boba during Star Wars: The Clone Wars, carving out a scheme to get revenge against the man who killed Boba's (clone) father, Jango Fett. The plan to kill Mace Windu ultimately didn't work, and Boba and Bossk ended up in prison for attempted murder.
Will Bossk appear in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
The rumor that Bossk will appear in The Book of Boba Fett originated on LRM Online back in June 2021. The site reported that a source informed them that Bossk will appear sometime in the Disney Plus series. Of course, as with every rumor, take it with a grain of Star Wars salt!
While it's not confirmed, it definitely would make sense for Bossk to appear in The Book of Boba Fett. In the Star Wars comics (per Wookiepedia), Bossk and Boba actually found themselves fighting each other, thanks to Han Solo. Jabba the Hutt had put a bounty out on Boba's head, after mistakenly believing that Boba had stolen Han (frozen in Carbonite at the time) for himself. In fact, Crimson Dawn had stolen Han's body from Boba, so Boba was on the hunt to get his bounty back.
Bossk attempted to capture Boba himself for Jabba's bounty reward. Boba overpowered his old mentor and friend, leaving him tied to a rock. Bossk feared that Boba would kill him, but Boba decided to leave him alive. Tying him to a rock would serve as a warning to others not to hunt Boba himself. It would be interesting for The Book of Boba Fett to explore the dynamic between Bossk and Boba in the present day, now that Boba no longer works for others. Boba may need the aid of his old friend
How many episodes do we have left for Bossk to potentially appear?
There are only three episodes left of The Book of Boba Fett (whether there will be a second season is still unknown.) Tension is rising, and Boba's war against the Pyke Syndicate is imminent. Who will arrive to aid Boba in his time of need? We'll just have to wait and see. You can stream new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday only on Disney Plus.