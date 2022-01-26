Paz Vizsla Has a Challenge for Din Djarin in 'The Book of Boba Fett' (SPOILERS)By Katherine Stinson
Jan. 26 2022, Published 2:48 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.
Everyone's favorite Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) took center stage in Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett. During the span of the episode, Din reunites with two fellow Mandalorians — the armorer (Emily Swallow) and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher/Rich Cetrone) — who both initially appeared on Season 1 of The Mandalorian.
Din, the armorer, and Paz are some of the last surviving Mandalorians. Paz ends up clashing with Din thanks to the Darksaber, a legendary Mandalorian weapon. Din became the rightful owner of the Darksaber after he bested the previous owner, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), in combat. Paz challenges Din in combat, arguing that he is the rightful owner of the Darksaber. He explains to Din that the Darksaber was forged by his ancestor, the "founder of House Vizsla."
Is Paz able to defeat Din in combat?
Paz nearly defeats Din during their combat round. Din's fellow Mandalorian is able to wrestle away the Darksaber from him at one point. However, Paz makes the classic error of gloating and dropping his guard once he thinks he's won the battle. Din seizes the opportunity and defeats Paz with his trusty dagger. As a result, Paz is unable to claim the Darksaber, given that Din beat him at the last moment.
However, the armorer pulls a reverse-Mandalorian card on Din after his fight with Paz is over. She asks them both if they've ever removed their helmets. Paz proudly says no, but Din admits he has. The armorer declares that Din is a Mandalorian no more. "Get out, apostate," Paz tells Din, clearly still mad Din beat him with a small dagger. (The rules are the rules, Paz!)
Paz's ancestor was the first Mandalorian Jedi.
OK, we can't blame Paz for wanting the Darksaber. His ancestor was Tarre Vizsla, the first ever Mandalorian to be inducted into the Jedi Order. As Paz explains in the episode, Tarre was the one responsible for creating the Darksaber. Tarre not only lead Clan Vizsla but also became the ruler of Mandalore at one point in his life. It's never been explained in Star Wars canon exactly how Tarre died. However, the legacy of Tarre's legendary weapon lived on in his stead.
We don't see Paz again at all after he basically tells Din, "Bye, Felicia!" Will he return for future episodes of The Book of Boba Fett or The Mandalorian? There's no confirmation of his return for either series as of yet. However, given that The Book of Boba Fett only has two episodes left, we'd stake our bets on Paz returning in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. He clearly doesn't like Din in the slightest, so it'd be interesting to see if he tried to challenge Din for the Darksaber again.
Now that Din's agreed to help Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) in his fight against the Pyke Syndicate, the outcome is looking more ideal for Tatooine's new daimyo.
You can catch new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney Plus.