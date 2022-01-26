Mando's New Ship Has a Prequel Vibe in 'The Book of Boba Fett' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.

After nearly two years off the grid, The Book of Boba Fett marks the return of the king — Din Djarin, better known as Mando. The fifth episode of the spinoff series solely focuses on Mando and his efforts to visit his favorite (and ours) little toddler: Grogu.