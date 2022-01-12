Did You Notice All of the 'Star Wars' Easter Eggs in 'The Book of Boba Fett' Episode 3?

"With all due respect, no one respects you" — With that, Lortha Peel makes quite an impression when he seeks an audience with Boba. Lortha explains that he brokers sales on behalf of the vapor farmers. He's frustrated because a street gang keeps stealing his inventory of water. We wondered, could Lortha have done business on behalf of Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru before they were killed in A New Hope? They were moisture farmers on Tatooine, after all.