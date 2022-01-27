The More Mando Uses the Darksaber, the Heavier It Gets (SPOILERS)By Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 27 2022, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.
The latest Book of Boba Fett is wholeheartedly the series' best episode, as it marks the return of everyone's favorite Mandalorian. With Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) at center stage and fellow Mandalorian characters in their supporting roles, this installment might as well have been the space Western's Season 3 premiere.
Following the events of the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, viewers witness Din back to his bounty hunter ways, this time with a new companion — the Darksaber. Throughout the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Din struggles to wield the weapon; he claims that the more he uses it in combat, the heavier it gets. How does that happen? Why does the Darksaber get heavier? Let's do some digging!
Why does the Darksaber get heavier?
If you recall, Din wins the Darksaber after defeating Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in combat. According to Mandalorian custom, the one who wields the black-bladed lightsaber is the rightful ruler of Mandalore. Of course, our beloved Mando didn't plan on becoming the planet's leader, but it seems he's preparing to start that chapter in his life.
In "Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian," Mando finds The Armorer (Emily Swallow) — together, the pair discuss the history and threats of the Darksaber, but he has one massive complaint: The blade gets heavier with each movement. The female Mandalorian alleges that rather than fighting with the Darksaber, Din is fighting it.
While that's a valid answer, there's a more in-depth explanation for the saber's heaviness. It's easily heavier than any other lightsaber, and the revolutionary Mandalorian Sabine Wren and Kanan Jarrus of the Disney XD animated series Star Wars Rebels is here to show us why this is the case.
'Star Wars Rebels' reveals the weight that the Darksaber carries.
In Season 3, Episode 15 of Star Wars Rebels, the animated series focuses on Sabine starting her training with the Darksaber. To assist, Jedi runaway Kanan Jarrus steps in as her instructor. Once she ignites the weapon, Sabine admits that the Darksaber is "heavier than [she] thought."
Kanan responds by saying the blade is much harder to wield than an ordinary lightsaber. He also delves into the history of the ancient weapon and says, "Energy constantly flows through the crystal. You're not fighting with a simple blade as much as you are directing a current of power."
He concludes, "Your thoughts, your actions, they become energy. They flow through the crystal as well and become a part of the blade." To put this another way, those who lack control over their thoughts and feelings will find the Darksaber heavier to hold since their inner afflictions seep into the blade, thus weighing it down.
All of Star Wars nation has seen Din lose all everything that matters to him — from giving up Grogu to Luke Skywalker to learning his Mandalorian creed is essentially an extremist cult, he's endured plenty of hurt. So, it's not surprising that his swordsmanship with the Darksaber is lousy; however, hopefully, Din will become an expert soon enough (with a little help, of course).
