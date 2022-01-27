The More Mando Uses the Darksaber, the Heavier It Gets (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.

The latest Book of Boba Fett is wholeheartedly the series' best episode, as it marks the return of everyone's favorite Mandalorian. With Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) at center stage and fellow Mandalorian characters in their supporting roles, this installment might as well have been the space Western's Season 3 premiere.