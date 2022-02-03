Cad Bane's Infamous Facial Tubes Serve an Unbelievable Purpose (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett.

Who would've thought we'd be seeing one of the most notorious gunslingers in live-action this soon? Not us!

The sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett managed to keep several massive cameos hidden, and we're amazed at how everyone involved managed to keep Cad Bane — the most badass blue bounty hunter from The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch — concealed from the public.