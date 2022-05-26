Where Was 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Filmed? All About the Disney Plus Show

TheCinemaholic reported that Obi-Wan Kenobi shot most scenes at MBS Movie Campus, a movie studio in Manhattan Beach, Calif., where other huge projects like The Mandalorian were filmed. The connection makes sense, given that Obi-Wan Kenobi's director and showrunner Deborah Chow directed several episodes of The Mandalorian Season 1.

The outlet also stated that other filming locations included El Segundo, Calif., and an abandoned village in the town of Little Marlow in England (locals were reportedly not thrilled). Sequences were also apparently shot in Glen Tilt in Scotland.