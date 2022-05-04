Here Are the Best Ways to Respond to "May the Fourth Be With You"By Kori Williams
May. 4 2022, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Happy Star Wars Day! Every year on May 4, fans of the legendary franchise have an extra excuse to geek out on everything they love about it. There's no particular significance to this particular date on the calendar other than May the Fourth sounds a lot like "May the Force," which refers to when the characters say "May the Force be with you."
So you may hear a lot of people saying "May the Fourth be with you" today as a play on "May the Force be with you," which is a way of saying good luck or that you wish someone well. In Star Wars, characters typically say it as they part ways or if they know the other person will soon be facing some kind of challenge.
So, what's the best response? You've got two main options.
What are the best responses to 'May the Fourth be with you'?
In response to this, people can simply say "thank you" for the kind words. But if you're looking to fit in with some Star Wars fans, you can say, "And also with you" or "May the Force be with us all." This way, you are at least sending good wishes back to the person you're speaking to. And the second one reflects all the people who are getting ready to struggle alongside you.
According to the Star Wars Fandom, "May the Force be with you" was first said in the 1977 movie Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. General Jan Dodonna said it to troops he was leading in the Battle of Yavin. "Then man your ships," he said. "And may the Force be with you."
As for the Force itself, it's the energy field that keeps the universe together. Per the Star Wars website, it is created by life and gives those who harness it incredible powers, although it can't be used by everyone.
In addition, the Force can also direct a person's actions because it has its own will. Overall, it's a mysterious energy that characters in the Star Wars universe have been trying to understand for years; to this day, it seems like no one has truly come close to doing so.
You can watch a bunch of Star Wars content including movies and shows on Disney Plus.