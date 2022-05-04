These 'Star Wars'–Themed Jokes for "May the Fourth" Would Make Even Yoda Giggle

These 'Star Wars'–Themed Jokes for "May the Fourth" Would Make Even Yoda GiggleBy Anna Garrison
May. 4 2022, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Every year on May 4, Star Wars fans gather to celebrate their favorite space opera franchise with fanfare, costumes, movie binges, and fun. Participating in Star Wars Day is a tradition almost as old as the franchise itself, and there are many ways to show your appreciation for George Lucas's intergalactic vision throughout the day.
If you're looking to spread the fun or celebrate Star Wars Day in a lighthearted way, here are some May the Fourth jokes guaranteed to make even Yoda giggle.
Got any more jokes to add to the list? Let us know!
May the Fourth jokes for all ages on Star Wars Day.
1. Q: Why did the Jedi cross the road?
A: To get to the Dark Side.
2. Q: What is Jabba the Hutt's favorite restaurant?
A: Pizza Hutt!
3. Q: Where does Princess Leia do her shopping?
A: At the Darth Maul.
4. Q: What position does Darth Vader play in baseball?
A: The Umpire!
5. Q: Why was the droid angry?
A: Someone kept pushing its buttons.
6. Q: What is the internal temperature of a Tauntaun?
A: Luke Warm!
7. Q: Is Chewbacca any good at baseball?
A: Nah, he's a Wookiee.
8. Q: Why can't Princess Leia find a boyfriend?
A: She was looking for love in Alderaan places.
9. Q: How do Jedi open PDF files?
A: They use Adobe Wan Kenobi.
10. Q: Why did the Star Wars movies come out 4, 5, 6, 1, 2, 3?
A: They put Yoda in charge of scheduling.
11. Q: What do you call a pirate droid?
A: Aargh-2-D2.
12. Q: Is BB hungry?
A: No, BB-8.
13. Q: How did Luke find out what he got for his birthday?
A: He felt his presents!
14. Q: Where did Luke get his cybernetic hand?
A: The second-hand store.
15. Q: Why is Yoda so good at gardening?
A: He has a green thumb!
16. Q: What kinds of cars do Jedi drive?
A: Toy-Yoda.
17. Q: What's Darth Vader's favorite food?
A: A sith-kebab.
18. Q: What do you call two Han Solos singing together?
A: A Han-Duet.
19. Q: Which Star Wars character works at a restaurant?
A: Darth Waiter!
20. Q: What did the Jedi say to the sheep?
A; May the force be with ewe!
21. Q: Why is Luke Skywalker always invited to a picnic?
A: Because he has the forks with him!
22. Q: What did the Jedi say to his girlfriend?
A: You're the Obi-Wan for me.
23. Q: What did Darth Vader say when he walked into a vegetarian restaurant?
A: I find your lack of steak disturbing.
24. Q: What do you call an invisible droid?
A: C-through-PO.
25. Q: Why are Death Star pilots tired of space battles?
A: Because they always end up in a tie!