Grogu Chose [SPOILER] in the ‘Boba Fett’ Finale — Why Would He Do That?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 6 and 7 of The Book of Boba Fett.

At the start of The Book of Boba Fett, viewers were banking on seeing their favorite force-sensitive toddler, and thankfully, that wish came true during "Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger." The sixth episode allows fans to see Grogu adjusting to his new environment with Jedi Master Luke Skywalker, who is training the youngling in the way of the force.