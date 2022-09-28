'Andor' Actually Went Old School With Filming — Details on Where the New 'Star Wars' Show Was Filmed

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Andor on Disney Plus.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is still learning the rebel ropes in the first season of Andor on Disney Plus. However, what the series has done quite well so far is expanding the Star Wars galaxy beyond familiar locations like Tatooine (the reliance on Tatooine as a Star Wars setting has become a running joke in the Star Wars fandom, after all).