Jyn Erso May Not Have Met Cassian Yet in 'Andor' but We Want to Know — Is She a Jedi?

By the time Star Wars fans meet Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the Jedi have already been systematically wiped out thanks to Order 66.

At least, that's what Emperor Palpatine wants the galaxy to think. After all, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda survive. Palpatine may have had the Clone Troopers wipe out most of the existing Jedi, but he didn't kill off Force sensitivity in future generations.