Is Andor Actually a Planet? We Have All the 'Star Wars' Answers You Desire
On Sept. 21, prepare yourselves to witness the beginning of the rebellion with Andor.
The highly anticipated Disney Plus original series, which is slated for a generous three-episode premiere, takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and "follows an ensemble cast of characters during the time that a Rebel Alliance is forming in opposition to the Galactic Empire," according to the official synopsis.
As expected, a few casual Star Wars fans are a little unsure about the show. Not only do they wish the franchise would branch out and introduce new stories, but many are confused about what Andor actually is — is it a character? Or possibly an unknown creature wandering the galaxy? Better yet, is Andor a planet? Keep reading to find out.
Is Andor a planet?
Let's get one thing straight: Andor is not a planet but rather a fictional character within the Star Wars franchise.
Nevertheless, there is a planet with similar spelling — Endor, referred to as Tana by the Ewok species. According to the Star Wars Wiki, Endor was "the cyan gas giant planet orbited by the forest moon of Endor." The planet Endor was much less known than the forest moon Endor, which was the native home of the Ewoks.
Anyways, let's get back to Andor: Since it's not a planet, where does the show take place? A few pivotal locations within the upcoming series include:
- Coruscant — the political hub introduced in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
- Jedha — the planet where Saw Gerrera is based in Rogue One
- Fest — the titular character's home planer
- Aldhani — a brand-new planet that serves as the setting for an important mission the titular character undertakes.
Let's not confuse Andor with the Andorian homeworld from 'Star Trek.'
Now, we understand why you might think the Andorian homeworld is part of Andor — the inhabited moon is known as either Andoria or Andor, which would fit perfectly with the upcoming spy thriller. However, we must inform you that this is simply a coincidence because the Andorian homeworld is actually part of Star Trek, not Star Wars.
'Andor' is named after the 'Rogue One' character Cassian Jeron Andor.
At last, we are here to discuss the inspiration behind the show's title, Andor.
Enter Cassian Jeron Andor (Diego Luna), a thief-turned-Rebel spy whom we first met in Rogue One. In June 2022, creator Tony Gilroy spoke with Vanity Fair and explained where Cassian stands at the start of the spinoff series, revealing that the story begins with the destruction of his native planet, Fest.
"His adopted home will become the base of our whole first season, and we watch that place become radicalized," Tony told the outlet. "Then we see another planet that’s completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They’re wiping out anybody who’s in their way."
As for Cassian himself, Tony initially described him as "really revolution-averse, and cynical, and lost, and kind of a mess." However, by the end of the season, Cassian will become a revolutionary and eventually join the Rebellion.
New episodes of Andor premiere Wednesdays on Disney Plus.