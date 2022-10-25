Is Princess Leia a Jedi? She Has a Lightsaber

Leia was a notable senator, general, war hero, daughter, sister (to none other than Luke Skywalker), mother, and wife. She was also on track to become a Jedi at one point in her life. Even though she has a lightsaber and underwent Jedi training, not many actually refer to her as a Jedi.

The most recent film actually explains why that is, the significance of her lightsaber, and the legacy she passed on to the last Jedi in the universe.