Vivien Lyra Blair Has Already Captured Viewers' Hearts in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Vivien's parents are Liz Blair and Andrew A. Blair. There isn't a ton of information about them, however there are a few photos including Vivien's mom and dad on her Facebook page.

"At a nice dinner with my mom! So excited to be headed home on Sunday," a photo of Vivien and Liz is captioned. "Pittsburgh is cold. And I miss home. But I’ve got my mom who takes very good care of me. I’m not saying it’s awful though, it’s really nice here. Thank you @grendola and the cast and crew of #dearzoe for bringing me here!"