Vivien Lyra Blair Has Already Captured Viewers' Hearts in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'
The highly-anticipated Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on Disney Plus on May 27, 2022 — and with it, a brand new face playing a young Princess Leia was introduced to fans. Vivien Lyra Blair has already captured the hearts of viewers in the first two episodes, sparking their curiosity about the child actor. Let's take a closer look at Vivien's acting credits, her parents, and more.
Who is Vivien Lyra Blair, and what other shows/movies has she appeared in?
Vivien Lyra Blair was born on June 4, 2012, which means she turns 10 years old in 2022. The child actor already has a number of films and TV shows under her belt. Netflix subscribers might recognize her from the films We Can Be Heroes (2020) and Bird Box (2018). She also appeared in The First Lady TV series as young Eleanor Roosevelt, in the mini-series Waco as Serenity Jones, and on an episode of Station 19, among other projects, according to her IMDb profile.
Although only the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi have dropped on Disney Plus as of writing, Vivien is credited as appearing in all six episodes of the series.
Who are Vivien Lyra Blair's parents?
Vivien's parents are Liz Blair and Andrew A. Blair. There isn't a ton of information about them, however there are a few photos including Vivien's mom and dad on her Facebook page.
"At a nice dinner with my mom! So excited to be headed home on Sunday," a photo of Vivien and Liz is captioned. "Pittsburgh is cold. And I miss home. But I’ve got my mom who takes very good care of me. I’m not saying it’s awful though, it’s really nice here. Thank you @grendola and the cast and crew of #dearzoe for bringing me here!"
Another Facebook post gave a shoutout to Vivien's dad, and it also included a sweet photo of him giving her a peck on the cheek. "Happy Father’s Day!" the caption reads. "To all the dads that make their kids as happy as mine makes me ... thank you!"
Vivien is a vegetarian and an animal lover.
Vivien is a vegetarian and has been all her life. "My eyes were covered in Bird Box, but I always look out for animals. That's why I'm a vegetarian!" she said. "I've been a vegetarian since I was born. I've always loved animals so much, and I'd never think of doing anything to hurt them."
Vivien went on to explain that she loves fruit and she shared some of her favorite veggies, including: edamame, asparagus, green beans. (Although, she's "still working on liking spinach more.")
Vivien knows taekwondo!
Her taekwondo skills definitely came in handy when she played Guppy in We Can Be Heroes. "I remember the first week of We Can Be Heroes was all stunts," she explained in a behind-the-scenes clip from Netflix. "And when the stunt coordinator learned I know taekwondo, he was thrilled. And I got a lot more of my own stunts."
