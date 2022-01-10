Dexter Finally Got the Ending He Deserves in the 'Dexter: New Blood' Finale

The only way Dexter could ever truly be freed from his sins was to die. Being locked up in a jail cell would've been a fate worse than death for Dexter. Not only does he finally free himself in the Dexter: New Blood finale, but Dexter frees Harrison too. He frees his son from the burden of knowing what his father truly is. Of course, Harrison has to deal with the fact that he killed his own father, but there really was no other way for the show to end. Dexter couldn't run forever.