Will Harrison Morgan Get His Own 'Dexter: New Blood' Spinoff Series?By Katherine Stinson
Dec. 27 2021, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
Should Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) son Harrison (Jack Alcott) get his own Dexter: New Blood spinoff? Harrison came into his own when he showed up in Iron Lake, N.Y. to find his long-lost dad. It soon comes to light in the Dexter reboot that Harrison struggles with his own Dark Passenger. Like father, like son, right?
Harrison stays in Iron Lake with Dexter and begins to carve a life for himself in town. He attends high school, works after class, and occasionally attacks his classmates. Would Harrison's story be enough to justify a spinoff series?
Will Harrison get his own 'Dexter: New Blood' spinoff series?
Dexter finally admits to Harrison in Dexter: New Blood Episode 8 that he struggles with his own Dark Passenger. Harrison's own bloody urges left him seeking out fatherly understanding from Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown) because Dexter hadn't come clean about his own darkness. Rather than be repulsed by his father's admission, Harrison is genuinely relieved. He embraces Dexter.
The Episode 9 preview for Dexter: New Blood features Dexter explaining Harry's code to Harrison. Now that Harrison has his father's acceptance, will he act on his darkest urges and murder someone? At this point in the series, Harrison has wounded other classmates, but he has yet to follow through on murdering someone.
A Harrison spinoff would need established rules.
If a Harrison spinoff were to happen, the show would have to establish rules for Dexter's son. Would Harrison choose to follow in his father's bloody footsteps and only murder those who have murdered others? Would he establish his own killer clause? Can Harrison actually kill? These are questions that should be answered sooner rather than later.
What's compelling about Dexter Morgan is the fact that he's a conflicted man, a murderous man, and yet the audience still roots for him. The challenge with a Harrison spinoff would be presenting Harrison with compelling reasons to act on his dark urges in a way that wouldn't turn off viewers.
Another potential issue with a spinoff is the problem of Dexter and Harrison living in Iron Lake right under Angela Bishop's (Julia Jones) nose. It's hard to fathom two serial killers living in a small town, in addition to Kurt Caldwell!
For a Harrison spinoff to work, either Dexter or Harrison would have to start fresh somewhere else. It would be interesting to see how Harrison would carve out his own identity separate from Dexter.
Hold up, has Showtime actually confirmed a spinoff?
As of Dec. 27, 2021, Showtime has not confirmed a Harrison Morgan spinoff in the works. However, the network had also planned to end Dexter with Season 8, and yet they brought the titular killer back for Dexter: New Blood.
Ideally, Showtime would be utilizing Season 1 of Dexter: New Blood as a gateway for a Harrison spinoff, or they could center a potential second season of Dexter: New Blood around Harrison's journey as a killer. To reiterate, neither option has been officially confirmed by Showtime.
Harrison's own story depends on the outcome of the last two episodes of 'Dexter: New Blood.'
A Harrison spinoff could work, but his fate depends on what occurs in Episodes 9 and 10 of Dexter: True Blood. So far Dexter has managed to keep his son safe. However, could Harrison's choice to find his father cost him dearly? Will Dexter's decision to educate Harrison about the code ironically result in Harrison's own death?
Harrison's future may be uncertain, but at least he finally knows he's not alone. You can catch Dexter: New Blood on Showtime, Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.