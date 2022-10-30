'Star Wars Eclipse,' the New Story-Driven Project by Quantic Dream, Won't Release for a While

According to Quantic Dream's press release, Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during the High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi. Now we have no idea what to expect from the worlds we'll encounter, as it's set in the distant past, in an entirely unknown part of the Star Wars universe.

To anyone who loves extended universe Star Wars lore, it should come as no surprise that a large portion of the universe is uncharted.