What Exactly Did Cassian and the Others Steal in Episode 6 of Andor? What Was It Worth?

At the start of 'Rogue One', we know Cassian Andor is alive and working with the rebellion. So, when he and his crew infiltrate an imperial base in episode 6 of 'Andor' we know that he's guaranteed to be safe. Wish we could say the same for his team. The job they took on Aldhani was to steal a huge amount of Imperial credits. But how much exactly are 80 million credits in Star Wars worth? There isn't really a way of making the conversion from imperial credits to dollars. So, what did they really steal in 'Andor' episode 6?